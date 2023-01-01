CFP francs to Botswanan pulas today

Convert XPF to BWP at the real exchange rate

1000 xpf
123.55 bwp

1.00000 XPF = 0.12355 BWP

Mid-market exchange rate at 07:36
 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.87111.091190.91541.496391.668350.964618.7735
1 GBP1.1479711.2525104.3641.717741.915141.1073421.5505
1 USD0.91650.798403183.32451.371451.529050.8839517.206
1 INR0.01099920.009581850.012001310.01645910.01835060.01060850.206494

Conversion rates CFP Franc / Botswanan Pula
1 XPF0.12355 BWP
5 XPF0.61775 BWP
10 XPF1.23550 BWP
20 XPF2.47100 BWP
50 XPF6.17750 BWP
100 XPF12.35500 BWP
250 XPF30.88750 BWP
500 XPF61.77500 BWP
1000 XPF123.55000 BWP
2000 XPF247.10000 BWP
5000 XPF617.75000 BWP
10000 XPF1235.50000 BWP
Conversion rates Botswanan Pula / CFP Franc
1 BWP8.09390 XPF
5 BWP40.46950 XPF
10 BWP80.93900 XPF
20 BWP161.87800 XPF
50 BWP404.69500 XPF
100 BWP809.39000 XPF
250 BWP2023.47500 XPF
500 BWP4046.95000 XPF
1000 BWP8093.90000 XPF
2000 BWP16187.80000 XPF
5000 BWP40469.50000 XPF
10000 BWP80939.00000 XPF