Convert XPF to RON at the real exchange rate

CFP francs to Romanian leus today

1,000 xpf
41.81 ron

₣1.000 XPF = L0.04181 RON

Mid-market exchange rate at 00:50
 USDSGDZAREURINRGBPAUDCAD
1 USD11.35918.1760.93783.5830.7931.5061.371
1 SGD0.736113.3710.68961.4850.5831.1081.009
1 ZAR0.0550.07510.0524.5990.0440.0830.075
1 EUR1.0681.45219.408189.250.8471.6081.464

Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates CFP Franc / Romanian Leu
1 XPF0.04181 RON
5 XPF0.20903 RON
10 XPF0.41807 RON
20 XPF0.83614 RON
50 XPF2.09035 RON
100 XPF4.18069 RON
250 XPF10.45173 RON
500 XPF20.90345 RON
1000 XPF41.80690 RON
2000 XPF83.61380 RON
5000 XPF209.03450 RON
10000 XPF418.06900 RON
Conversion rates Romanian Leu / CFP Franc
1 RON23.91950 XPF
5 RON119.59750 XPF
10 RON239.19500 XPF
20 RON478.39000 XPF
50 RON1,195.97500 XPF
100 RON2,391.95000 XPF
250 RON5,979.87500 XPF
500 RON11,959.75000 XPF
1000 RON23,919.50000 XPF
2000 RON47,839.00000 XPF
5000 RON119,597.50000 XPF
10000 RON239,195.00000 XPF