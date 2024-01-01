10 CFP francs to Romanian leus

1.00000 XPF = 0.04175 RON

Mid-market exchange rate at 02:26
Conversion rates CFP Franc / Romanian Leu
1 XPF0.04175 RON
5 XPF0.20876 RON
10 XPF0.41753 RON
20 XPF0.83505 RON
50 XPF2.08763 RON
100 XPF4.17527 RON
250 XPF10.43817 RON
500 XPF20.87635 RON
1000 XPF41.75270 RON
2000 XPF83.50540 RON
5000 XPF208.76350 RON
10000 XPF417.52700 RON
Conversion rates Romanian Leu / CFP Franc
1 RON23.95060 XPF
5 RON119.75300 XPF
10 RON239.50600 XPF
20 RON479.01200 XPF
50 RON1197.53000 XPF
100 RON2395.06000 XPF
250 RON5987.65000 XPF
500 RON11975.30000 XPF
1000 RON23950.60000 XPF
2000 RON47901.20000 XPF
5000 RON119753.00000 XPF
10000 RON239506.00000 XPF