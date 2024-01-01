CFP francs to Jamaican dollars today

1,000 xpf
1,398.48 jmd

₣1.000 XPF = J$1.398 JMD

Mid-market exchange rate at 22:16
Conversion rates CFP Franc / Jamaican Dollar
1 XPF1.39848 JMD
5 XPF6.99240 JMD
10 XPF13.98480 JMD
20 XPF27.96960 JMD
50 XPF69.92400 JMD
100 XPF139.84800 JMD
250 XPF349.62000 JMD
500 XPF699.24000 JMD
1000 XPF1,398.48000 JMD
2000 XPF2,796.96000 JMD
5000 XPF6,992.40000 JMD
10000 XPF13,984.80000 JMD
Conversion rates Jamaican Dollar / CFP Franc
1 JMD0.71507 XPF
5 JMD3.57533 XPF
10 JMD7.15065 XPF
20 JMD14.30130 XPF
50 JMD35.75325 XPF
100 JMD71.50650 XPF
250 JMD178.76625 XPF
500 JMD357.53250 XPF
1000 JMD715.06500 XPF
2000 JMD1,430.13000 XPF
5000 JMD3,575.32500 XPF
10000 JMD7,150.65000 XPF