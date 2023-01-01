1 thousand Jamaican dollars to CFP francs

Convert JMD to XPF at the real exchange rate

1000 jmd
710 xpf

1.00000 JMD = 0.71018 XPF

Mid-market exchange rate at 14:33
Top currencies

 USDJPYAUDSGDEURZARGBPCAD
1 USD1144.331.481811.330750.91218.4020.7852071.33515
1 JPY0.0069285710.01026680.009220190.006319120.1274990.005440360.00925068
1 AUD0.6748597.401110.8980570.61548612.41860.5298970.901026
1 SGD0.751456108.4581.1135210.68535413.82830.5900481.00331

Conversion rates Jamaican Dollar / CFP Franc
1 JMD0.71018 XPF
5 JMD3.55090 XPF
10 JMD7.10179 XPF
20 JMD14.20358 XPF
50 JMD35.50895 XPF
100 JMD71.01790 XPF
250 JMD177.54475 XPF
500 JMD355.08950 XPF
1000 JMD710.17900 XPF
2000 JMD1420.35800 XPF
5000 JMD3550.89500 XPF
10000 JMD7101.79000 XPF
Conversion rates CFP Franc / Jamaican Dollar
1 XPF1.40810 JMD
5 XPF7.04050 JMD
10 XPF14.08100 JMD
20 XPF28.16200 JMD
50 XPF70.40500 JMD
100 XPF140.81000 JMD
250 XPF352.02500 JMD
500 XPF704.05000 JMD
1000 XPF1408.10000 JMD
2000 XPF2816.20000 JMD
5000 XPF7040.50000 JMD
10000 XPF14081.00000 JMD