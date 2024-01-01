CFP francs to Eswatini Emalangeni today

Convert XPF to SZL at the real exchange rate

1,000 xpf
162.58 szl

₣1.000 XPF = L0.1626 SZL

Mid-market exchange rate at 00:53
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 USDSGDZAREURINRGBPAUDCAD
1 USD11.35918.1770.93783.5860.7931.5061.371
1 SGD0.736113.3720.68961.490.5831.1081.009
1 ZAR0.0550.07510.0524.5990.0440.0830.075
1 EUR1.0681.45119.408189.2490.8461.6081.464

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert CFP francs to Eswatini Emalangeni

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select XPF in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and SZL in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current XPF to SZL rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for CFP francs

XPF to USD

XPF to SGD

XPF to ZAR

XPF to EUR

XPF to INR

XPF to GBP

XPF to AUD

XPF to CAD

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates CFP Franc / Swazi Lilangeni
1 XPF0.16258 SZL
5 XPF0.81290 SZL
10 XPF1.62579 SZL
20 XPF3.25158 SZL
50 XPF8.12895 SZL
100 XPF16.25790 SZL
250 XPF40.64475 SZL
500 XPF81.28950 SZL
1000 XPF162.57900 SZL
2000 XPF325.15800 SZL
5000 XPF812.89500 SZL
10000 XPF1,625.79000 SZL
Conversion rates Swazi Lilangeni / CFP Franc
1 SZL6.15084 XPF
5 SZL30.75420 XPF
10 SZL61.50840 XPF
20 SZL123.01680 XPF
50 SZL307.54200 XPF
100 SZL615.08400 XPF
250 SZL1,537.71000 XPF
500 SZL3,075.42000 XPF
1000 SZL6,150.84000 XPF
2000 SZL12,301.68000 XPF
5000 SZL30,754.20000 XPF
10000 SZL61,508.40000 XPF