CFP francs to Eswatini Emalangeni exchange rate history

The exchange rate for CFP francs to Eswatini Emalangeni is currently 0.163 today, reflecting a -0.959% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of CFP francs has remained relatively stable, with a 0.224% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of CFP francs to Eswatini Emalangeni has fluctuated between a high of 0.165 on 24-06-2024 and a low of 0.161 on 21-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 24-06-2024, with a 1.162% increase in value.