Convert XPF to ILS at the real exchange rate

CFP francs to Israeli new sheqels today

1,000 xpf
33.67 ils

₣1.000 XPF = ₪0.03367 ILS

Mid-market exchange rate at 00:40
Top currencies

 USDSGDZAREURINRGBPAUDCAD
1 USD11.35918.1760.93683.5840.7931.5061.371
1 SGD0.736113.3710.68961.4890.5831.1081.009
1 ZAR0.0550.07510.0524.5990.0440.0830.075
1 EUR1.0681.45219.41189.260.8461.6081.464

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert CFP francs to Israeli new sheqels

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select XPF in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and ILS in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current XPF to ILS rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates CFP Franc / Israeli New Sheqel
1 XPF0.03367 ILS
5 XPF0.16836 ILS
10 XPF0.33672 ILS
20 XPF0.67343 ILS
50 XPF1.68358 ILS
100 XPF3.36715 ILS
250 XPF8.41788 ILS
500 XPF16.83575 ILS
1000 XPF33.67150 ILS
2000 XPF67.34300 ILS
5000 XPF168.35750 ILS
10000 XPF336.71500 ILS
Conversion rates Israeli New Sheqel / CFP Franc
1 ILS29.69870 XPF
5 ILS148.49350 XPF
10 ILS296.98700 XPF
20 ILS593.97400 XPF
50 ILS1,484.93500 XPF
100 ILS2,969.87000 XPF
250 ILS7,424.67500 XPF
500 ILS14,849.35000 XPF
1000 ILS29,698.70000 XPF
2000 ILS59,397.40000 XPF
5000 ILS148,493.50000 XPF
10000 ILS296,987.00000 XPF