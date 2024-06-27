CFP francs to Israeli new sheqels exchange rate history

The exchange rate for CFP francs to Israeli new sheqels is currently 0.034 today, reflecting a 0.035% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of CFP francs has remained relatively stable, with a 0.168% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of CFP francs to Israeli new sheqels has fluctuated between a high of 0.034 on 21-06-2024 and a low of 0.033 on 24-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 24-06-2024, with a 0.871% increase in value.