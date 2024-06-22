CFP 프랑 이스라엘 새 셰켈로 바꾸다. exchange rate history

The exchange rate for CFP 프랑 이스라엘 새 셰켈로 바꾸다. is currently 0.034 today, reflecting a 0.944% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of CFP 프랑 has remained relatively stable, with a 0.945% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of CFP 프랑 이스라엘 새 셰켈로 바꾸다. has fluctuated between a high of 0.034 on 21-06-2024 and a low of 0.033 on 16-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 16-06-2024, with a -1.399% decrease in value.