1,000 xpf
929.11 cve

₣1.000 XPF = Esc0.9291 CVE

Mid-market exchange rate at 00:32
Conversion rates CFP Franc / Cape Verdean Escudo
1 XPF0.92911 CVE
5 XPF4.64554 CVE
10 XPF9.29108 CVE
20 XPF18.58216 CVE
50 XPF46.45540 CVE
100 XPF92.91080 CVE
250 XPF232.27700 CVE
500 XPF464.55400 CVE
1000 XPF929.10800 CVE
2000 XPF1,858.21600 CVE
5000 XPF4,645.54000 CVE
10000 XPF9,291.08000 CVE
Conversion rates Cape Verdean Escudo / CFP Franc
1 CVE1.07630 XPF
5 CVE5.38150 XPF
10 CVE10.76300 XPF
20 CVE21.52600 XPF
50 CVE53.81500 XPF
100 CVE107.63000 XPF
250 CVE269.07500 XPF
500 CVE538.15000 XPF
1000 CVE1,076.30000 XPF
2000 CVE2,152.60000 XPF
5000 CVE5,381.50000 XPF
10000 CVE10,763.00000 XPF