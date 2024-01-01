20 CFP francs to Cape Verdean escudos

Convert XPF to CVE at the real exchange rate

20 xpf
18.65 cve

1.00000 XPF = 0.93239 CVE

Mid-market exchange rate at 00:52
Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.858841.0956590.97661.462421.629580.928818.4379
1 GBP1.1643611.27575105.9311.702811.897451.0814621.4687
1 USD0.912750.783853183.03441.334751.487320.8477516.8283
1 INR0.01099180.00944010.012043210.01607470.01791210.01020960.202667

Conversion rates CFP Franc / Cape Verdean Escudo
1 XPF0.93239 CVE
5 XPF4.66193 CVE
10 XPF9.32385 CVE
20 XPF18.64770 CVE
50 XPF46.61925 CVE
100 XPF93.23850 CVE
250 XPF233.09625 CVE
500 XPF466.19250 CVE
1000 XPF932.38500 CVE
2000 XPF1864.77000 CVE
5000 XPF4661.92500 CVE
10000 XPF9323.85000 CVE
Conversion rates Cape Verdean Escudo / CFP Franc
1 CVE1.07252 XPF
5 CVE5.36260 XPF
10 CVE10.72520 XPF
20 CVE21.45040 XPF
50 CVE53.62600 XPF
100 CVE107.25200 XPF
250 CVE268.13000 XPF
500 CVE536.26000 XPF
1000 CVE1072.52000 XPF
2000 CVE2145.04000 XPF
5000 CVE5362.60000 XPF
10000 CVE10725.20000 XPF