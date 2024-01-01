500 CFP francs to Cape Verdean escudos

Convert XPF to CVE at the real exchange rate

500 xpf
466.78 cve

1.00000 XPF = 0.93356 CVE

Mid-market exchange rate at 00:53
Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8588451.0956590.97751.462531.629830.92878518.438
1 GBP1.1643511.2757105.9281.702871.897661.0814321.468
1 USD0.91270.783883183.03521.334851.487540.847716.8284
1 INR0.01099170.009440370.012043110.01607570.01791460.01020890.202666

How to convert CFP francs to Cape Verdean escudos

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select XPF in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and CVE in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current XPF to CVE rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates CFP Franc / Cape Verdean Escudo
1 XPF0.93356 CVE
5 XPF4.66779 CVE
10 XPF9.33558 CVE
20 XPF18.67116 CVE
50 XPF46.67790 CVE
100 XPF93.35580 CVE
250 XPF233.38950 CVE
500 XPF466.77900 CVE
1000 XPF933.55800 CVE
2000 XPF1867.11600 CVE
5000 XPF4667.79000 CVE
10000 XPF9335.58000 CVE
Conversion rates Cape Verdean Escudo / CFP Franc
1 CVE1.07117 XPF
5 CVE5.35585 XPF
10 CVE10.71170 XPF
20 CVE21.42340 XPF
50 CVE53.55850 XPF
100 CVE107.11700 XPF
250 CVE267.79250 XPF
500 CVE535.58500 XPF
1000 CVE1071.17000 XPF
2000 CVE2142.34000 XPF
5000 CVE5355.85000 XPF
10000 CVE10711.70000 XPF