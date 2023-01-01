CFP francs to Cape Verdean escudos today

Convert XPF to CVE at the real exchange rate

1000 xpf
926.87 cve

1.00000 XPF = 0.92687 CVE

Mid-market exchange rate at 07:37
How to convert CFP francs to Cape Verdean escudos

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select XPF in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and CVE in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current XPF to CVE rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates CFP Franc / Cape Verdean Escudo
1 XPF0.92687 CVE
5 XPF4.63433 CVE
10 XPF9.26866 CVE
20 XPF18.53732 CVE
50 XPF46.34330 CVE
100 XPF92.68660 CVE
250 XPF231.71650 CVE
500 XPF463.43300 CVE
1000 XPF926.86600 CVE
2000 XPF1853.73200 CVE
5000 XPF4634.33000 CVE
10000 XPF9268.66000 CVE
Conversion rates Cape Verdean Escudo / CFP Franc
1 CVE1.07890 XPF
5 CVE5.39450 XPF
10 CVE10.78900 XPF
20 CVE21.57800 XPF
50 CVE53.94500 XPF
100 CVE107.89000 XPF
250 CVE269.72500 XPF
500 CVE539.45000 XPF
1000 CVE1078.90000 XPF
2000 CVE2157.80000 XPF
5000 CVE5394.50000 XPF
10000 CVE10789.00000 XPF