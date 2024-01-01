Convert XPF to BTN at the real exchange rate

CFP francs to Bhutanese ngultrums today

1,000 xpf
749.80 btn

₣1.000 XPF = Nu.0.7498 BTN

Mid-market exchange rate at 00:33
How to convert CFP francs to Bhutanese ngultrums

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select XPF in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and BTN in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current XPF to BTN rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates CFP Franc / Bhutanese Ngultrum
1 XPF0.74980 BTN
5 XPF3.74897 BTN
10 XPF7.49795 BTN
20 XPF14.99590 BTN
50 XPF37.48975 BTN
100 XPF74.97950 BTN
250 XPF187.44875 BTN
500 XPF374.89750 BTN
1000 XPF749.79500 BTN
2000 XPF1,499.59000 BTN
5000 XPF3,748.97500 BTN
10000 XPF7,497.95000 BTN
Conversion rates Bhutanese Ngultrum / CFP Franc
1 BTN1.33370 XPF
5 BTN6.66850 XPF
10 BTN13.33700 XPF
20 BTN26.67400 XPF
50 BTN66.68500 XPF
100 BTN133.37000 XPF
250 BTN333.42500 XPF
500 BTN666.85000 XPF
1000 BTN1,333.70000 XPF
2000 BTN2,667.40000 XPF
5000 BTN6,668.50000 XPF
10000 BTN13,337.00000 XPF