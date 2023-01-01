5000 Bhutanese ngultrums to CFP francs

Convert BTN to XPF at the real exchange rate

5000 btn
6658 xpf

1.00000 BTN = 1.33159 XPF

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:58
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Trustpilot logoTrustpilot stars rating

Loading

Top currencies

 USDCADZAREURGBPSGDNZDAUD
1 USD11.358419.00070.92910.7969081.342151.633721.52045
1 CAD0.73616113.98760.6839730.5866520.9880371.202681.11929
1 ZAR0.05262960.071492110.04889870.0419410.07063690.08598210.0800207
1 EUR1.07631.4620520.450510.85781.444561.758371.63646

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Bhutanese ngultrums to CFP francs

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select BTN in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and XPF in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current BTN to XPF rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Bhutanese ngultrums

BTN to USD

BTN to CAD

BTN to ZAR

BTN to EUR

BTN to GBP

BTN to SGD

BTN to NZD

BTN to AUD

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Bhutanese Ngultrum / CFP Franc
1 BTN1.33159 XPF
5 BTN6.65795 XPF
10 BTN13.31590 XPF
20 BTN26.63180 XPF
50 BTN66.57950 XPF
100 BTN133.15900 XPF
250 BTN332.89750 XPF
500 BTN665.79500 XPF
1000 BTN1331.59000 XPF
2000 BTN2663.18000 XPF
5000 BTN6657.95000 XPF
10000 BTN13315.90000 XPF
Conversion rates CFP Franc / Bhutanese Ngultrum
1 XPF0.75098 BTN
5 XPF3.75490 BTN
10 XPF7.50980 BTN
20 XPF15.01960 BTN
50 XPF37.54900 BTN
100 XPF75.09800 BTN
250 XPF187.74500 BTN
500 XPF375.49000 BTN
1000 XPF750.98000 BTN
2000 XPF1501.96000 BTN
5000 XPF3754.90000 BTN
10000 XPF7509.80000 BTN