100 xpf
76.86 btn

1.00000 XPF = 0.76856 BTN

Mid-market exchange rate at 00:39
Conversion rates CFP Franc / Bhutanese Ngultrum
1 XPF0.76856 BTN
5 XPF3.84282 BTN
10 XPF7.68564 BTN
20 XPF15.37128 BTN
50 XPF38.42820 BTN
100 XPF76.85640 BTN
250 XPF192.14100 BTN
500 XPF384.28200 BTN
1000 XPF768.56400 BTN
2000 XPF1537.12800 BTN
5000 XPF3842.82000 BTN
10000 XPF7685.64000 BTN
Conversion rates Bhutanese Ngultrum / CFP Franc
1 BTN1.30113 XPF
5 BTN6.50565 XPF
10 BTN13.01130 XPF
20 BTN26.02260 XPF
50 BTN65.05650 XPF
100 BTN130.11300 XPF
250 BTN325.28250 XPF
500 BTN650.56500 XPF
1000 BTN1301.13000 XPF
2000 BTN2602.26000 XPF
5000 BTN6505.65000 XPF
10000 BTN13011.30000 XPF