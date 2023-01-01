CFP francs to Bhutanese ngultrums today

Convert XPF to BTN at the real exchange rate

1,000 xpf
760.85 btn

1.00000 XPF = 0.76084 BTN

Mid-market exchange rate at 07:36
Top currencies

 USDSGDZAREURINRGBPAUDCAD
1 USD11.3400518.670.916583.32450.7984031.529051.37145
1 SGD0.746241113.93230.68393462.18010.5958011.141041.02343
1 ZAR0.0535620.071775610.04908984.463020.0427640.08189890.0734574
1 EUR1.09111.4621320.3708190.91540.87111.668351.49639

Compare exchange rates

How to convert CFP francs to Bhutanese ngultrums

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select XPF in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and BTN in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current XPF to BTN rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates CFP Franc / Bhutanese Ngultrum
1 XPF0.76084 BTN
5 XPF3.80422 BTN
10 XPF7.60845 BTN
20 XPF15.21690 BTN
50 XPF38.04225 BTN
100 XPF76.08450 BTN
250 XPF190.21125 BTN
500 XPF380.42250 BTN
1000 XPF760.84500 BTN
2000 XPF1521.69000 BTN
5000 XPF3804.22500 BTN
10000 XPF7608.45000 BTN
Conversion rates Bhutanese Ngultrum / CFP Franc
1 BTN1.31433 XPF
5 BTN6.57165 XPF
10 BTN13.14330 XPF
20 BTN26.28660 XPF
50 BTN65.71650 XPF
100 BTN131.43300 XPF
250 BTN328.58250 XPF
500 BTN657.16500 XPF
1000 BTN1314.33000 XPF
2000 BTN2628.66000 XPF
5000 BTN6571.65000 XPF
10000 BTN13143.30000 XPF