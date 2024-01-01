CFP francs to Gambian dalasis today

Convert XPF to GMD at the real exchange rate

1,000 xpf
610.03 gmd

₣1.000 XPF = D0.6100 GMD

Mid-market exchange rate at 22:16
1 USD11.35918.1670.93683.5880.7931.5051.371
1 SGD0.736113.3670.68961.5050.5831.1071.009
1 ZAR0.0550.07510.0524.6010.0440.0830.075
1 EUR1.0681.45219.404189.280.8471.6071.464

Conversion rates CFP Franc / Gambian Dalasi
1 XPF0.61003 GMD
5 XPF3.05016 GMD
10 XPF6.10031 GMD
20 XPF12.20062 GMD
50 XPF30.50155 GMD
100 XPF61.00310 GMD
250 XPF152.50775 GMD
500 XPF305.01550 GMD
1000 XPF610.03100 GMD
2000 XPF1,220.06200 GMD
5000 XPF3,050.15500 GMD
10000 XPF6,100.31000 GMD
Conversion rates Gambian Dalasi / CFP Franc
1 GMD1.63926 XPF
5 GMD8.19630 XPF
10 GMD16.39260 XPF
20 GMD32.78520 XPF
50 GMD81.96300 XPF
100 GMD163.92600 XPF
250 GMD409.81500 XPF
500 GMD819.63000 XPF
1000 GMD1,639.26000 XPF
2000 GMD3,278.52000 XPF
5000 GMD8,196.30000 XPF
10000 GMD16,392.60000 XPF