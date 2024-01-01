Convert XPF to PHP at the real exchange rate

CFP francs to Philippine pesos today

1,000 xpf
528.15 php

₣1.000 XPF = ₱0.5281 PHP

Mid-market exchange rate at 00:50
Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate.

Conversion rates CFP Franc / Philippine Peso
1 XPF0.52815 PHP
5 XPF2.64075 PHP
10 XPF5.28149 PHP
20 XPF10.56298 PHP
50 XPF26.40745 PHP
100 XPF52.81490 PHP
250 XPF132.03725 PHP
500 XPF264.07450 PHP
1000 XPF528.14900 PHP
2000 XPF1,056.29800 PHP
5000 XPF2,640.74500 PHP
10000 XPF5,281.49000 PHP
Conversion rates Philippine Peso / CFP Franc
1 PHP1.89341 XPF
5 PHP9.46705 XPF
10 PHP18.93410 XPF
20 PHP37.86820 XPF
50 PHP94.67050 XPF
100 PHP189.34100 XPF
250 PHP473.35250 XPF
500 PHP946.70500 XPF
1000 PHP1,893.41000 XPF
2000 PHP3,786.82000 XPF
5000 PHP9,467.05000 XPF
10000 PHP18,934.10000 XPF