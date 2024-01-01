20 CFP francs to Philippine pesos

Convert XPF to PHP at the real exchange rate

20 xpf
10.26 php

1.00000 XPF = 0.51295 PHP

Mid-market exchange rate at 02:20
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.859031.096391.06461.462961.628610.92833518.4395
1 GBP1.164111.2762106.0081.703031.895861.0806821.4654
1 USD0.912150.783576183.06541.334451.485550.8468516.8198
1 INR0.01098120.009433240.012038710.01606510.01788410.0101950.202489

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert CFP francs to Philippine pesos

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select XPF in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and PHP in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current XPF to PHP rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for CFP francs

XPF to USD

XPF to SGD

XPF to ZAR

XPF to EUR

XPF to INR

XPF to GBP

XPF to AUD

XPF to CAD

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates CFP Franc / Philippine Peso
1 XPF0.51295 PHP
5 XPF2.56476 PHP
10 XPF5.12953 PHP
20 XPF10.25906 PHP
50 XPF25.64765 PHP
100 XPF51.29530 PHP
250 XPF128.23825 PHP
500 XPF256.47650 PHP
1000 XPF512.95300 PHP
2000 XPF1025.90600 PHP
5000 XPF2564.76500 PHP
10000 XPF5129.53000 PHP
Conversion rates Philippine Peso / CFP Franc
1 PHP1.94950 XPF
5 PHP9.74750 XPF
10 PHP19.49500 XPF
20 PHP38.99000 XPF
50 PHP97.47500 XPF
100 PHP194.95000 XPF
250 PHP487.37500 XPF
500 PHP974.75000 XPF
1000 PHP1949.50000 XPF
2000 PHP3899.00000 XPF
5000 PHP9747.50000 XPF
10000 PHP19495.00000 XPF