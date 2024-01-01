CFP francs to Laotian kips today

Convert XPF to LAK at the real exchange rate

1,000 xpf
197,416 lak

₣1.000 XPF = ₭197.4 LAK

Mid-market exchange rate at 22:16
How to convert CFP francs to Laotian kips

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select XPF in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and LAK in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current XPF to LAK rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates CFP Franc / Laotian Kip
1 XPF197.41600 LAK
5 XPF987.08000 LAK
10 XPF1,974.16000 LAK
20 XPF3,948.32000 LAK
50 XPF9,870.80000 LAK
100 XPF19,741.60000 LAK
250 XPF49,354.00000 LAK
500 XPF98,708.00000 LAK
1000 XPF197,416.00000 LAK
2000 XPF394,832.00000 LAK
5000 XPF987,080.00000 LAK
10000 XPF1,974,160.00000 LAK
Conversion rates Laotian Kip / CFP Franc
1 LAK0.00507 XPF
5 LAK0.02533 XPF
10 LAK0.05065 XPF
20 LAK0.10131 XPF
50 LAK0.25327 XPF
100 LAK0.50655 XPF
250 LAK1.26636 XPF
500 LAK2.53273 XPF
1000 LAK5.06545 XPF
2000 LAK10.13090 XPF
5000 LAK25.32725 XPF
10000 LAK50.65450 XPF