1000 xpf
170.32 lsl

1.00000 XPF = 0.17032 LSL

Mid-market exchange rate at 07:42
Conversion rates CFP Franc / Lesotho Loti
1 XPF0.17032 LSL
5 XPF0.85161 LSL
10 XPF1.70322 LSL
20 XPF3.40644 LSL
50 XPF8.51610 LSL
100 XPF17.03220 LSL
250 XPF42.58050 LSL
500 XPF85.16100 LSL
1000 XPF170.32200 LSL
2000 XPF340.64400 LSL
5000 XPF851.61000 LSL
10000 XPF1703.22000 LSL
Conversion rates Lesotho Loti / CFP Franc
1 LSL5.87122 XPF
5 LSL29.35610 XPF
10 LSL58.71220 XPF
20 LSL117.42440 XPF
50 LSL293.56100 XPF
100 LSL587.12200 XPF
250 LSL1467.80500 XPF
500 LSL2935.61000 XPF
1000 LSL5871.22000 XPF
2000 LSL11742.44000 XPF
5000 LSL29356.10000 XPF
10000 LSL58712.20000 XPF