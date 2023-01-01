CFP francs to Trinidad and Tobago dollars today

Convert XPF to TTD at the real exchange rate

1,000 xpf
61.94 ttd

1.00000 XPF = 0.06194 TTD

Mid-market exchange rate at 07:47
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Trustpilot logoTrustpilot stars rating

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.871151.091390.92171.496771.668140.9647518.774
1 GBP1.1479111.2528104.3771.718281.915011.1074421.5523
1 USD0.916350.798212183.3151.371551.528580.8840517.2033
1 INR0.01099850.009580650.012002610.01646220.01834710.01061090.206485

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert CFP francs to Trinidad and Tobago dollars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select XPF in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and TTD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current XPF to TTD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for CFP francs

XPF to USD

XPF to SGD

XPF to ZAR

XPF to EUR

XPF to INR

XPF to GBP

XPF to AUD

XPF to CAD

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
  • See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500.

Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates CFP Franc / Trinidad and Tobago Dollar
1 XPF0.06194 TTD
5 XPF0.30970 TTD
10 XPF0.61941 TTD
20 XPF1.23881 TTD
50 XPF3.09703 TTD
100 XPF6.19406 TTD
250 XPF15.48515 TTD
500 XPF30.97030 TTD
1000 XPF61.94060 TTD
2000 XPF123.88120 TTD
5000 XPF309.70300 TTD
10000 XPF619.40600 TTD
Conversion rates Trinidad and Tobago Dollar / CFP Franc
1 TTD16.14450 XPF
5 TTD80.72250 XPF
10 TTD161.44500 XPF
20 TTD322.89000 XPF
50 TTD807.22500 XPF
100 TTD1614.45000 XPF
250 TTD4036.12500 XPF
500 TTD8072.25000 XPF
1000 TTD16144.50000 XPF
2000 TTD32289.00000 XPF
5000 TTD80722.50000 XPF
10000 TTD161445.00000 XPF