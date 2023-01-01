CFP francs to Salvadoran colóns today

Convert XPF to SVC at the real exchange rate

1000 xpf
79.95 svc

1.00000 XPF = 0.07995 SVC

Mid-market exchange rate at 07:47
Top currencies

 USDSGDZAREURINRGBPAUDCAD
1 USD11.3399518.64480.9163583.3150.7982121.528581.37155
1 SGD0.746297113.91450.6838662.17770.5957031.140781.02358
1 ZAR0.05363440.071867210.04914714.468540.04281150.08198450.0735621
1 EUR1.09131.4622920.3471190.92170.871151.668141.49677

How to convert CFP francs to Salvadoran colóns

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select XPF in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and SVC in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current XPF to SVC rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates CFP Franc / Salvadoran Colón
1 XPF0.07995 SVC
5 XPF0.39975 SVC
10 XPF0.79950 SVC
20 XPF1.59900 SVC
50 XPF3.99749 SVC
100 XPF7.99498 SVC
250 XPF19.98745 SVC
500 XPF39.97490 SVC
1000 XPF79.94980 SVC
2000 XPF159.89960 SVC
5000 XPF399.74900 SVC
10000 XPF799.49800 SVC
Conversion rates Salvadoran Colón / CFP Franc
1 SVC12.50790 XPF
5 SVC62.53950 XPF
10 SVC125.07900 XPF
20 SVC250.15800 XPF
50 SVC625.39500 XPF
100 SVC1250.79000 XPF
250 SVC3126.97500 XPF
500 SVC6253.95000 XPF
1000 SVC12507.90000 XPF
2000 SVC25015.80000 XPF
5000 SVC62539.50000 XPF
10000 SVC125079.00000 XPF