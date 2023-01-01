CFP francs to Turkish liras today

Convert XPF to TRY at the real exchange rate

1000 xpf
263.17 try

1.00000 XPF = 0.26317 TRY

Mid-market exchange rate at 07:48
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Trustpilot logoTrustpilot stars rating

Loading

Top currencies

 USDSGDZAREURINRGBPAUDCAD
1 USD11.3418.65390.9164583.32650.7982761.528821.37155
1 SGD0.746269113.92080.68389762.1840.5957281.140911.02354
1 ZAR0.05360810.071834810.04912774.466970.0427940.0819570.0735262
1 EUR1.09121.4622120.3551190.92590.87111.668251.49664

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert CFP francs to Turkish liras

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select XPF in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and TRY in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current XPF to TRY rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for CFP francs

XPF to USD

XPF to SGD

XPF to ZAR

XPF to EUR

XPF to INR

XPF to GBP

XPF to AUD

XPF to CAD

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
  • See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500.

Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates CFP Franc / Turkish Lira
1 XPF0.26317 TRY
5 XPF1.31586 TRY
10 XPF2.63172 TRY
20 XPF5.26344 TRY
50 XPF13.15860 TRY
100 XPF26.31720 TRY
250 XPF65.79300 TRY
500 XPF131.58600 TRY
1000 XPF263.17200 TRY
2000 XPF526.34400 TRY
5000 XPF1315.86000 TRY
10000 XPF2631.72000 TRY
Conversion rates Turkish Lira / CFP Franc
1 TRY3.79980 XPF
5 TRY18.99900 XPF
10 TRY37.99800 XPF
20 TRY75.99600 XPF
50 TRY189.99000 XPF
100 TRY379.98000 XPF
250 TRY949.95000 XPF
500 TRY1899.90000 XPF
1000 TRY3799.80000 XPF
2000 TRY7599.60000 XPF
5000 TRY18999.00000 XPF
10000 TRY37998.00000 XPF