CFP francs to Armenian drams today

Convert XPF to AMD at the real exchange rate

1,000 xpf
3,675.71 amd

1.00000 XPF = 3.67571 AMD

Mid-market exchange rate at 07:34
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Trustpilot logoTrustpilot stars rating

Loading

Top currencies

 USDSGDZAREURINRGBPAUDCAD
1 USD11.3400518.6780.916583.320.7984671.529051.3714
1 SGD0.746241113.93830.68393462.17680.5958491.141041.02339
1 ZAR0.05353910.071744810.04906884.460860.04274910.08186380.0734233
1 EUR1.09111.4621320.3796190.91050.87121.668351.49633

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert CFP francs to Armenian drams

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select XPF in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and AMD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current XPF to AMD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for CFP francs

XPF to USD

XPF to SGD

XPF to ZAR

XPF to EUR

XPF to INR

XPF to GBP

XPF to AUD

XPF to CAD

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
  • See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500.

Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates CFP Franc / Armenian Dram
1 XPF3.67571 AMD
5 XPF18.37855 AMD
10 XPF36.75710 AMD
20 XPF73.51420 AMD
50 XPF183.78550 AMD
100 XPF367.57100 AMD
250 XPF918.92750 AMD
500 XPF1837.85500 AMD
1000 XPF3675.71000 AMD
2000 XPF7351.42000 AMD
5000 XPF18378.55000 AMD
10000 XPF36757.10000 AMD
Conversion rates Armenian Dram / CFP Franc
1 AMD0.27206 XPF
5 AMD1.36028 XPF
10 AMD2.72057 XPF
20 AMD5.44114 XPF
50 AMD13.60285 XPF
100 AMD27.20570 XPF
250 AMD68.01425 XPF
500 AMD136.02850 XPF
1000 AMD272.05700 XPF
2000 AMD544.11400 XPF
5000 AMD1360.28500 XPF
10000 AMD2720.57000 XPF