CFP francs to Tongan paʻangas today

Convert XPF to TOP at the real exchange rate

1,000 xpf
21.77 top

1.00000 XPF = 0.02177 TOP

Mid-market exchange rate at 07:47
Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.871151.091390.92171.496771.668140.9647518.774
1 GBP1.1479111.2528104.3771.718281.915011.1074421.5523
1 USD0.916350.798212183.3151.371551.528580.8840517.2033
1 INR0.01099850.009580650.012002610.01646220.01834710.01061090.206485

Conversion rates CFP Franc / Tongan Paʻanga
1 XPF0.02177 TOP
5 XPF0.10885 TOP
10 XPF0.21770 TOP
20 XPF0.43540 TOP
50 XPF1.08849 TOP
100 XPF2.17698 TOP
250 XPF5.44245 TOP
500 XPF10.88490 TOP
1000 XPF21.76980 TOP
2000 XPF43.53960 TOP
5000 XPF108.84900 TOP
10000 XPF217.69800 TOP
Conversion rates Tongan Paʻanga / CFP Franc
1 TOP45.93530 XPF
5 TOP229.67650 XPF
10 TOP459.35300 XPF
20 TOP918.70600 XPF
50 TOP2296.76500 XPF
100 TOP4593.53000 XPF
250 TOP11483.82500 XPF
500 TOP22967.65000 XPF
1000 TOP45935.30000 XPF
2000 TOP91870.60000 XPF
5000 TOP229676.50000 XPF
10000 TOP459353.00000 XPF