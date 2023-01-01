CFP francs to Serbian dinars today

Convert XPF to RSD at the real exchange rate

1,000 xpf
980.41 rsd

1.00000 XPF = 0.98041 RSD

Mid-market exchange rate at 07:45
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Trustpilot logoTrustpilot stars rating

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.871051.0912590.92021.496761.667810.9645518.7756
1 GBP1.1480411.2528104.381.718341.914721.1073421.5552
1 USD0.916350.798212183.31751.37161.528350.883917.2056
1 INR0.01099870.009580360.012002310.01646230.01834370.01060880.206506

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert CFP francs to Serbian dinars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select XPF in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and RSD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current XPF to RSD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for CFP francs

XPF to USD

XPF to SGD

XPF to ZAR

XPF to EUR

XPF to INR

XPF to GBP

XPF to AUD

XPF to CAD

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
  • See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500.

Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates CFP Franc / Serbian Dinar
1 XPF0.98041 RSD
5 XPF4.90206 RSD
10 XPF9.80412 RSD
20 XPF19.60824 RSD
50 XPF49.02060 RSD
100 XPF98.04120 RSD
250 XPF245.10300 RSD
500 XPF490.20600 RSD
1000 XPF980.41200 RSD
2000 XPF1960.82400 RSD
5000 XPF4902.06000 RSD
10000 XPF9804.12000 RSD
Conversion rates Serbian Dinar / CFP Franc
1 RSD1.01998 XPF
5 RSD5.09990 XPF
10 RSD10.19980 XPF
20 RSD20.39960 XPF
50 RSD50.99900 XPF
100 RSD101.99800 XPF
250 RSD254.99500 XPF
500 RSD509.99000 XPF
1000 RSD1019.98000 XPF
2000 RSD2039.96000 XPF
5000 RSD5099.90000 XPF
10000 RSD10199.80000 XPF