CFP francs to Guatemalan quetzals today

Convert XPF to GTQ at the real exchange rate

1,000 xpf
71.50 gtq

1.00000 XPF = 0.07150 GTQ

Mid-market exchange rate at 07:39
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Trustpilot logoTrustpilot stars rating

Loading

Top currencies

 USDSGDZAREURINRGBPAUDCAD
1 USD11.3400518.65110.9162583.3150.7983711.528471.3712
1 SGD0.746241113.91820.68374662.17310.5957771.14061.02325
1 ZAR0.05361610.071848310.0491264.467030.04280560.08195050.0735185
1 EUR1.09141.4625320.3558190.930.87141.668171.49653

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert CFP francs to Guatemalan quetzals

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select XPF in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and GTQ in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current XPF to GTQ rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for CFP francs

XPF to USD

XPF to SGD

XPF to ZAR

XPF to EUR

XPF to INR

XPF to GBP

XPF to AUD

XPF to CAD

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
  • See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500.

Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates CFP Franc / Guatemalan Quetzal
1 XPF0.07150 GTQ
5 XPF0.35748 GTQ
10 XPF0.71495 GTQ
20 XPF1.42990 GTQ
50 XPF3.57476 GTQ
100 XPF7.14951 GTQ
250 XPF17.87378 GTQ
500 XPF35.74755 GTQ
1000 XPF71.49510 GTQ
2000 XPF142.99020 GTQ
5000 XPF357.47550 GTQ
10000 XPF714.95100 GTQ
Conversion rates Guatemalan Quetzal / CFP Franc
1 GTQ13.98700 XPF
5 GTQ69.93500 XPF
10 GTQ139.87000 XPF
20 GTQ279.74000 XPF
50 GTQ699.35000 XPF
100 GTQ1398.70000 XPF
250 GTQ3496.75000 XPF
500 GTQ6993.50000 XPF
1000 GTQ13987.00000 XPF
2000 GTQ27974.00000 XPF
5000 GTQ69935.00000 XPF
10000 GTQ139870.00000 XPF