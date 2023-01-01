1 thousand Guatemalan quetzals to CFP francs

Convert GTQ to XPF at the real exchange rate

1,000 gtq
14,024 xpf

1.00000 GTQ = 14.02400 XPF

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:51
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Trustpilot logoTrustpilot stars rating

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.856151.0879590.58821.468241.630740.9458518.7021
1 GBP1.1680211.27075105.8091.714941.904741.1047721.8444
1 USD0.919150.786937183.2651.349551.498910.869417.1902
1 INR0.0110390.009450990.012009810.01620790.01800170.01044140.206452

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Guatemalan quetzals to CFP francs

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select GTQ in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and XPF in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current GTQ to XPF rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Guatemalan quetzals

GTQ to USD

GTQ to EUR

GTQ to GBP

GTQ to INR

GTQ to JPY

GTQ to RUB

GTQ to AUD

GTQ to ZAR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Guatemalan Quetzal / CFP Franc
1 GTQ14.02400 XPF
5 GTQ70.12000 XPF
10 GTQ140.24000 XPF
20 GTQ280.48000 XPF
50 GTQ701.20000 XPF
100 GTQ1402.40000 XPF
250 GTQ3506.00000 XPF
500 GTQ7012.00000 XPF
1000 GTQ14024.00000 XPF
2000 GTQ28048.00000 XPF
5000 GTQ70120.00000 XPF
10000 GTQ140240.00000 XPF
Conversion rates CFP Franc / Guatemalan Quetzal
1 XPF0.07131 GTQ
5 XPF0.35653 GTQ
10 XPF0.71306 GTQ
20 XPF1.42613 GTQ
50 XPF3.56532 GTQ
100 XPF7.13063 GTQ
250 XPF17.82658 GTQ
500 XPF35.65315 GTQ
1000 XPF71.30630 GTQ
2000 XPF142.61260 GTQ
5000 XPF356.53150 GTQ
10000 XPF713.06300 GTQ