CFP francs to Vanuatu vatus today

Convert XPF to VUV at the real exchange rate

1,000 xpf
1,104 vuv

1.00000 XPF = 1.10384 VUV

Mid-market exchange rate at 07:49
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Trustpilot logoTrustpilot stars rating

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.87121.091390.93091.496721.668140.964618.7721
1 GBP1.1478411.2527104.3791.718081.914861.1072121.5484
1 USD0.916350.798276183.32351.37151.528580.883917.2016
1 INR0.01099740.009580440.012001410.01645990.01834520.01060810.206444

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert CFP francs to Vanuatu vatus

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select XPF in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and VUV in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current XPF to VUV rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for CFP francs

XPF to USD

XPF to SGD

XPF to ZAR

XPF to EUR

XPF to INR

XPF to GBP

XPF to AUD

XPF to CAD

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
  • See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500.

Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates CFP Franc / Vanuatu Vatu
1 XPF1.10384 VUV
5 XPF5.51920 VUV
10 XPF11.03840 VUV
20 XPF22.07680 VUV
50 XPF55.19200 VUV
100 XPF110.38400 VUV
250 XPF275.96000 VUV
500 XPF551.92000 VUV
1000 XPF1103.84000 VUV
2000 XPF2207.68000 VUV
5000 XPF5519.20000 VUV
10000 XPF11038.40000 VUV
Conversion rates Vanuatu Vatu / CFP Franc
1 VUV0.90593 XPF
5 VUV4.52966 XPF
10 VUV9.05932 XPF
20 VUV18.11864 XPF
50 VUV45.29660 XPF
100 VUV90.59320 XPF
250 VUV226.48300 XPF
500 VUV452.96600 XPF
1000 VUV905.93200 XPF
2000 VUV1811.86400 XPF
5000 VUV4529.66000 XPF
10000 VUV9059.32000 XPF