1,000 xpf
2.815 kwd

1.00000 XPF = 0.00281 KWD

Mid-market exchange rate at 07:41
Top currencies

 USDSGDZAREURINRGBPAUDCAD
1 USD11.339918.64670.9163583.31750.7983391.528581.3714
1 SGD0.746324113.91650.68388662.18190.595821.140821.02351
1 ZAR0.05362890.071857210.04914214.468220.0428140.08197610.0735465
1 EUR1.09131.4622320.3491190.92440.871251.668141.49661

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert CFP francs to Kuwaiti dinars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select XPF in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and KWD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current XPF to KWD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate.

Conversion rates CFP Franc / Kuwaiti Dinar
1 XPF0.00281 KWD
5 XPF0.01407 KWD
10 XPF0.02815 KWD
20 XPF0.05629 KWD
50 XPF0.14073 KWD
100 XPF0.28145 KWD
250 XPF0.70363 KWD
500 XPF1.40725 KWD
1000 XPF2.81450 KWD
2000 XPF5.62900 KWD
5000 XPF14.07250 KWD
10000 XPF28.14500 KWD
Conversion rates Kuwaiti Dinar / CFP Franc
1 KWD355.30200 XPF
5 KWD1776.51000 XPF
10 KWD3553.02000 XPF
20 KWD7106.04000 XPF
50 KWD17765.10000 XPF
100 KWD35530.20000 XPF
250 KWD88825.50000 XPF
500 KWD177651.00000 XPF
1000 KWD355302.00000 XPF
2000 KWD710604.00000 XPF
5000 KWD1776510.00000 XPF
10000 KWD3553020.00000 XPF