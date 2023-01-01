CFP francs to Maldivian rufiyaas today

Convert XPF to MVR at the real exchange rate

1000 xpf
141.19 mvr

1.00000 XPF = 0.14119 MVR

Mid-market exchange rate at 07:43
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Trustpilot logoTrustpilot stars rating

Loading

Top currencies

 USDSGDZAREURINRGBPAUDCAD
1 USD11.339918.64380.9164583.31250.7983711.529051.3717
1 SGD0.746324113.91430.68394862.17810.5958441.141171.02373
1 ZAR0.05363730.071868410.04915434.468640.04282230.0820140.0735741
1 EUR1.09121.462120.3441190.91060.871151.66851.4968

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert CFP francs to Maldivian rufiyaas

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select XPF in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and MVR in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current XPF to MVR rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for CFP francs

XPF to USD

XPF to SGD

XPF to ZAR

XPF to EUR

XPF to INR

XPF to GBP

XPF to AUD

XPF to CAD

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
  • See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500.

Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates CFP Franc / Maldivian Rufiyaa
1 XPF0.14119 MVR
5 XPF0.70593 MVR
10 XPF1.41187 MVR
20 XPF2.82374 MVR
50 XPF7.05935 MVR
100 XPF14.11870 MVR
250 XPF35.29675 MVR
500 XPF70.59350 MVR
1000 XPF141.18700 MVR
2000 XPF282.37400 MVR
5000 XPF705.93500 MVR
10000 XPF1411.87000 MVR
Conversion rates Maldivian Rufiyaa / CFP Franc
1 MVR7.08279 XPF
5 MVR35.41395 XPF
10 MVR70.82790 XPF
20 MVR141.65580 XPF
50 MVR354.13950 XPF
100 MVR708.27900 XPF
250 MVR1770.69750 XPF
500 MVR3541.39500 XPF
1000 MVR7082.79000 XPF
2000 MVR14165.58000 XPF
5000 MVR35413.95000 XPF
10000 MVR70827.90000 XPF