1,000 xpf
9.13 pab

1.00000 XPF = 0.00913 PAB

Mid-market exchange rate at 07:45
Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.871051.0912590.92021.496761.667810.9645518.7756
1 GBP1.1480411.2528104.381.718341.914721.1073421.5552
1 USD0.916350.798212183.31751.37161.528350.883917.2056
1 INR0.01099870.009580360.012002310.01646230.01834370.01060880.206506

How to convert CFP francs to Panamanian balboas

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select XPF in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and PAB in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current XPF to PAB rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates CFP Franc / Panamanian Balboa
1 XPF0.00913 PAB
5 XPF0.04566 PAB
10 XPF0.09132 PAB
20 XPF0.18264 PAB
50 XPF0.45660 PAB
100 XPF0.91320 PAB
250 XPF2.28300 PAB
500 XPF4.56600 PAB
1000 XPF9.13200 PAB
2000 XPF18.26400 PAB
5000 XPF45.66000 PAB
10000 XPF91.32000 PAB
Conversion rates Panamanian Balboa / CFP Franc
1 PAB109.50500 XPF
5 PAB547.52500 XPF
10 PAB1095.05000 XPF
20 PAB2190.10000 XPF
50 PAB5475.25000 XPF
100 PAB10950.50000 XPF
250 PAB27376.25000 XPF
500 PAB54752.50000 XPF
1000 PAB109505.00000 XPF
2000 PAB219010.00000 XPF
5000 PAB547525.00000 XPF
10000 PAB1095050.00000 XPF