CFP francs to Albanian leks today

Convert XPF to ALL at the real exchange rate

1000 xpf
866.12 all

1.00000 XPF = 0.86612 ALL

Mid-market exchange rate at 07:34
Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.87121.091190.91051.496331.668350.964618.7741
1 GBP1.1478411.2524104.351.717541.914981.1072121.5495
1 USD0.91650.798467183.321.37141.529050.884117.2066
1 INR0.01099980.009583140.012001910.01645940.01835160.01061090.206512

How to convert CFP francs to Albanian leks

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select XPF in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and ALL in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current XPF to ALL rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates CFP Franc / Albanian Lek
1 XPF0.86612 ALL
5 XPF4.33061 ALL
10 XPF8.66121 ALL
20 XPF17.32242 ALL
50 XPF43.30605 ALL
100 XPF86.61210 ALL
250 XPF216.53025 ALL
500 XPF433.06050 ALL
1000 XPF866.12100 ALL
2000 XPF1732.24200 ALL
5000 XPF4330.60500 ALL
10000 XPF8661.21000 ALL
Conversion rates Albanian Lek / CFP Franc
1 ALL1.15457 XPF
5 ALL5.77285 XPF
10 ALL11.54570 XPF
20 ALL23.09140 XPF
50 ALL57.72850 XPF
100 ALL115.45700 XPF
250 ALL288.64250 XPF
500 ALL577.28500 XPF
1000 ALL1154.57000 XPF
2000 ALL2309.14000 XPF
5000 ALL5772.85000 XPF
10000 ALL11545.70000 XPF