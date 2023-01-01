CFP francs to Ethiopian birrs today

Convert XPF to ETB at the real exchange rate

1000 xpf
510.72 etb

1.00000 XPF = 0.51072 ETB

Mid-market exchange rate at 07:37
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Trustpilot logoTrustpilot stars rating

Loading

Top currencies

 USDSGDZAREURINRGBPAUDCAD
1 USD11.3400518.66120.9162583.3150.7983081.528821.37115
1 SGD0.746241113.92570.68380962.17310.595731.140871.02321
1 ZAR0.05358730.071809410.04910394.464610.0427790.0819250.073476
1 EUR1.09131.462420.365190.92170.87121.66841.49634

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert CFP francs to Ethiopian birrs

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select XPF in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and ETB in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current XPF to ETB rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for CFP francs

XPF to USD

XPF to SGD

XPF to ZAR

XPF to EUR

XPF to INR

XPF to GBP

XPF to AUD

XPF to CAD

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
  • See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500.

Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates CFP Franc / Ethiopian Birr
1 XPF0.51072 ETB
5 XPF2.55359 ETB
10 XPF5.10718 ETB
20 XPF10.21436 ETB
50 XPF25.53590 ETB
100 XPF51.07180 ETB
250 XPF127.67950 ETB
500 XPF255.35900 ETB
1000 XPF510.71800 ETB
2000 XPF1021.43600 ETB
5000 XPF2553.59000 ETB
10000 XPF5107.18000 ETB
Conversion rates Ethiopian Birr / CFP Franc
1 ETB1.95803 XPF
5 ETB9.79015 XPF
10 ETB19.58030 XPF
20 ETB39.16060 XPF
50 ETB97.90150 XPF
100 ETB195.80300 XPF
250 ETB489.50750 XPF
500 ETB979.01500 XPF
1000 ETB1958.03000 XPF
2000 ETB3916.06000 XPF
5000 ETB9790.15000 XPF
10000 ETB19580.30000 XPF