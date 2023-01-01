CFP francs to Bermudan dollars today

Convert XPF to BMD at the real exchange rate

1000 xpf
9.13 bmd

1.00000 XPF = 0.00913 BMD

Mid-market exchange rate at 07:35
 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.87111.091190.91541.496331.668350.9644518.7738
1 GBP1.1479711.2525104.3641.717681.915141.1071621.5509
1 USD0.91650.798403183.32451.37141.529050.8839517.2063
1 INR0.01099920.009581850.012001310.01645850.01835060.01060850.206497

How to convert CFP francs to Bermudan dollars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select XPF in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and BMD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current XPF to BMD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates CFP Franc / Bermudan Dollar
1 XPF0.00913 BMD
5 XPF0.04566 BMD
10 XPF0.09131 BMD
20 XPF0.18262 BMD
50 XPF0.45656 BMD
100 XPF0.91312 BMD
250 XPF2.28279 BMD
500 XPF4.56558 BMD
1000 XPF9.13117 BMD
2000 XPF18.26234 BMD
5000 XPF45.65585 BMD
10000 XPF91.31170 BMD
Conversion rates Bermudan Dollar / CFP Franc
1 BMD109.51500 XPF
5 BMD547.57500 XPF
10 BMD1095.15000 XPF
20 BMD2190.30000 XPF
50 BMD5475.75000 XPF
100 BMD10951.50000 XPF
250 BMD27378.75000 XPF
500 BMD54757.50000 XPF
1000 BMD109515.00000 XPF
2000 BMD219030.00000 XPF
5000 BMD547575.00000 XPF
10000 BMD1095150.00000 XPF