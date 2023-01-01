CFP francs to Moldovan leus today

Convert XPF to MDL at the real exchange rate

1000 xpf
162.51 mdl

1.00000 XPF = 0.16251 MDL

Mid-market exchange rate at 07:42
How to convert CFP francs to Moldovan leus

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select XPF in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and MDL in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current XPF to MDL rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates CFP Franc / Moldovan Leu
1 XPF0.16251 MDL
5 XPF0.81255 MDL
10 XPF1.62511 MDL
20 XPF3.25022 MDL
50 XPF8.12555 MDL
100 XPF16.25110 MDL
250 XPF40.62775 MDL
500 XPF81.25550 MDL
1000 XPF162.51100 MDL
2000 XPF325.02200 MDL
5000 XPF812.55500 MDL
10000 XPF1625.11000 MDL
Conversion rates Moldovan Leu / CFP Franc
1 MDL6.15341 XPF
5 MDL30.76705 XPF
10 MDL61.53410 XPF
20 MDL123.06820 XPF
50 MDL307.67050 XPF
100 MDL615.34100 XPF
250 MDL1538.35250 XPF
500 MDL3076.70500 XPF
1000 MDL6153.41000 XPF
2000 MDL12306.82000 XPF
5000 MDL30767.05000 XPF
10000 MDL61534.10000 XPF