1,000 xpf
7,649.63 aoa

1.00000 XPF = 7.64963 AOA

Mid-market exchange rate at 07:34
Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.87121.091190.91051.496331.668350.964618.7741
1 GBP1.1478411.2524104.351.717541.914981.1072121.5495
1 USD0.91650.798467183.321.37141.529050.884117.2066
1 INR0.01099980.009583140.012001910.01645940.01835160.01061090.206512

How to convert CFP francs to Angolan kwanzas

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select XPF in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and AOA in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current XPF to AOA rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates CFP Franc / Angolan Kwanza
1 XPF7.64963 AOA
5 XPF38.24815 AOA
10 XPF76.49630 AOA
20 XPF152.99260 AOA
50 XPF382.48150 AOA
100 XPF764.96300 AOA
250 XPF1912.40750 AOA
500 XPF3824.81500 AOA
1000 XPF7649.63000 AOA
2000 XPF15299.26000 AOA
5000 XPF38248.15000 AOA
10000 XPF76496.30000 AOA
Conversion rates Angolan Kwanza / CFP Franc
1 AOA0.13073 XPF
5 AOA0.65363 XPF
10 AOA1.30725 XPF
20 AOA2.61450 XPF
50 AOA6.53625 XPF
100 AOA13.07250 XPF
250 AOA32.68125 XPF
500 AOA65.36250 XPF
1000 AOA130.72500 XPF
2000 AOA261.45000 XPF
5000 AOA653.62500 XPF
10000 AOA1307.25000 XPF