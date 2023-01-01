5000 Angolan kwanzas to CFP francs

Convert AOA to XPF at the real exchange rate

5000 aoa
650 xpf

1.00000 AOA = 0.12995 XPF

Mid-market exchange rate at 05:56
How to convert Angolan kwanzas to CFP francs

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select AOA in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and XPF in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current AOA to XPF rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Angolan Kwanza / CFP Franc
1 AOA0.12995 XPF
5 AOA0.64974 XPF
10 AOA1.29947 XPF
20 AOA2.59894 XPF
50 AOA6.49735 XPF
100 AOA12.99470 XPF
250 AOA32.48675 XPF
500 AOA64.97350 XPF
1000 AOA129.94700 XPF
2000 AOA259.89400 XPF
5000 AOA649.73500 XPF
10000 AOA1299.47000 XPF
Conversion rates CFP Franc / Angolan Kwanza
1 XPF7.69543 AOA
5 XPF38.47715 AOA
10 XPF76.95430 AOA
20 XPF153.90860 AOA
50 XPF384.77150 AOA
100 XPF769.54300 AOA
250 XPF1923.85750 AOA
500 XPF3847.71500 AOA
1000 XPF7695.43000 AOA
2000 XPF15390.86000 AOA
5000 XPF38477.15000 AOA
10000 XPF76954.30000 AOA