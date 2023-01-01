CFP francs to Uruguayan pesos today

1,000 xpf
359.91 uyu

1.00000 XPF = 0.35991 UYU

Mid-market exchange rate at 07:47
 USDSGDZAREURINRGBPAUDCAD
1 USD11.3418.65390.9164583.32650.7982761.528821.37155
1 SGD0.746269113.92080.68389762.1840.5957281.140911.02354
1 ZAR0.05360810.071834810.04912774.466970.0427940.0819570.0735262
1 EUR1.09121.4622120.3551190.92590.87111.668251.49664

Conversion rates CFP Franc / Uruguayan Peso
1 XPF0.35991 UYU
5 XPF1.79954 UYU
10 XPF3.59909 UYU
20 XPF7.19818 UYU
50 XPF17.99545 UYU
100 XPF35.99090 UYU
250 XPF89.97725 UYU
500 XPF179.95450 UYU
1000 XPF359.90900 UYU
2000 XPF719.81800 UYU
5000 XPF1799.54500 UYU
10000 XPF3599.09000 UYU
Conversion rates Uruguayan Peso / CFP Franc
1 UYU2.77848 XPF
5 UYU13.89240 XPF
10 UYU27.78480 XPF
20 UYU55.56960 XPF
50 UYU138.92400 XPF
100 UYU277.84800 XPF
250 UYU694.62000 XPF
500 UYU1389.24000 XPF
1000 UYU2778.48000 XPF
2000 UYU5556.96000 XPF
5000 UYU13892.40000 XPF
10000 UYU27784.80000 XPF