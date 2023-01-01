CFP francs to Samoan talas today

Convert XPF to WST at the real exchange rate

1,000 xpf
25.02 wst

1.00000 XPF = 0.02502 WST

Mid-market exchange rate at 07:49
Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.87121.091390.93091.496721.668140.964618.7721
1 GBP1.1478411.2527104.3791.718081.914861.1072121.5484
1 USD0.916350.798276183.32351.37151.528580.883917.2016
1 INR0.01099740.009580440.012001410.01645990.01834520.01060810.206444

How to convert CFP francs to Samoan talas

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select XPF in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and WST in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current XPF to WST rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates CFP Franc / Samoan Tala
1 XPF0.02502 WST
5 XPF0.12510 WST
10 XPF0.25020 WST
20 XPF0.50041 WST
50 XPF1.25101 WST
100 XPF2.50203 WST
250 XPF6.25507 WST
500 XPF12.51015 WST
1000 XPF25.02030 WST
2000 XPF50.04060 WST
5000 XPF125.10150 WST
10000 XPF250.20300 WST
Conversion rates Samoan Tala / CFP Franc
1 WST39.96750 XPF
5 WST199.83750 XPF
10 WST399.67500 XPF
20 WST799.35000 XPF
50 WST1998.37500 XPF
100 WST3996.75000 XPF
250 WST9991.87500 XPF
500 WST19983.75000 XPF
1000 WST39967.50000 XPF
2000 WST79935.00000 XPF
5000 WST199837.50000 XPF
10000 WST399675.00000 XPF