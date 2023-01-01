CFP francs to Hungarian forints today

Convert XPF to HUF at the real exchange rate

1000 xpf
3189 huf

1.00000 XPF = 3.18873 HUF

Mid-market exchange rate at 07:40
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Trustpilot logoTrustpilot stars rating

Loading

Top currencies

 USDSGDZAREURINRGBPAUDCAD
1 USD11.339918.64720.9163583.31750.7984351.528821.3713
1 SGD0.746324113.91690.68388662.18190.5958921.140991.02343
1 ZAR0.05362750.071855310.04914084.46810.0428180.08198650.0735392
1 EUR1.09131.4622320.3497190.92440.87141.66841.4965

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert CFP francs to Hungarian forints

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select XPF in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and HUF in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current XPF to HUF rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for CFP francs

XPF to USD

XPF to SGD

XPF to ZAR

XPF to EUR

XPF to INR

XPF to GBP

XPF to AUD

XPF to CAD

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
  • See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500.

Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates CFP Franc / Hungarian Forint
1 XPF3.18873 HUF
5 XPF15.94365 HUF
10 XPF31.88730 HUF
20 XPF63.77460 HUF
50 XPF159.43650 HUF
100 XPF318.87300 HUF
250 XPF797.18250 HUF
500 XPF1594.36500 HUF
1000 XPF3188.73000 HUF
2000 XPF6377.46000 HUF
5000 XPF15943.65000 HUF
10000 XPF31887.30000 HUF
Conversion rates Hungarian Forint / CFP Franc
2000 HUF627.20800 XPF
5000 HUF1568.02000 XPF
10000 HUF3136.04000 XPF
15000 HUF4704.06000 XPF
20000 HUF6272.08000 XPF
30000 HUF9408.12000 XPF
40000 HUF12544.16000 XPF
50000 HUF15680.20000 XPF
60000 HUF18816.24000 XPF
100000 HUF31360.40000 XPF
150000 HUF47040.60000 XPF
200000 HUF62720.80000 XPF