CFP francs to Swedish kronor today

Convert XPF to SEK at the real exchange rate

1000 xpf
95.64 sek

1.00000 XPF = 0.09564 SEK

Mid-market exchange rate at 07:46
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Trustpilot logoTrustpilot stars rating

Loading

Top currencies

 USDSGDZAREURINRGBPAUDCAD
1 USD11.339918.63680.9163583.3150.7981481.528581.37145
1 SGD0.746324113.90910.68388662.180.5956781.140821.02355
1 ZAR0.05365730.071895410.04916824.470460.04282650.08201970.0735883
1 EUR1.09131.4622320.3383190.92170.8711.668141.49666

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert CFP francs to Swedish kronor

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select XPF in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and SEK in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current XPF to SEK rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for CFP francs

XPF to USD

XPF to SGD

XPF to ZAR

XPF to EUR

XPF to INR

XPF to GBP

XPF to AUD

XPF to CAD

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
  • See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500.

Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates CFP Franc / Swedish Krona
1 XPF0.09564 SEK
5 XPF0.47819 SEK
10 XPF0.95638 SEK
20 XPF1.91275 SEK
50 XPF4.78188 SEK
100 XPF9.56376 SEK
250 XPF23.90940 SEK
500 XPF47.81880 SEK
1000 XPF95.63760 SEK
2000 XPF191.27520 SEK
5000 XPF478.18800 SEK
10000 XPF956.37600 SEK
Conversion rates Swedish Krona / CFP Franc
1 SEK10.45610 XPF
5 SEK52.28050 XPF
10 SEK104.56100 XPF
20 SEK209.12200 XPF
50 SEK522.80500 XPF
100 SEK1045.61000 XPF
250 SEK2614.02500 XPF
500 SEK5228.05000 XPF
1000 SEK10456.10000 XPF
2000 SEK20912.20000 XPF
5000 SEK52280.50000 XPF
10000 SEK104561.00000 XPF