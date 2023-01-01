CFP francs to Haitian gourdes today

1000 xpf
1210.16 htg

1.00000 XPF = 1.21016 HTG

Mid-market exchange rate at 07:38
Conversion rates CFP Franc / Haitian Gourde
1 XPF1.21016 HTG
5 XPF6.05080 HTG
10 XPF12.10160 HTG
20 XPF24.20320 HTG
50 XPF60.50800 HTG
100 XPF121.01600 HTG
250 XPF302.54000 HTG
500 XPF605.08000 HTG
1000 XPF1210.16000 HTG
2000 XPF2420.32000 HTG
5000 XPF6050.80000 HTG
10000 XPF12101.60000 HTG
Conversion rates Haitian Gourde / CFP Franc
1 HTG0.82634 XPF
5 HTG4.13170 XPF
10 HTG8.26340 XPF
20 HTG16.52680 XPF
50 HTG41.31700 XPF
100 HTG82.63400 XPF
250 HTG206.58500 XPF
500 HTG413.17000 XPF
1000 HTG826.34000 XPF
2000 HTG1652.68000 XPF
5000 HTG4131.70000 XPF
10000 HTG8263.40000 XPF