1000 xpf
5468 xof

1.00000 XPF = 5.46804 XOF

Mid-market exchange rate at 07:49
Conversion rates CFP Franc / CFA Franc BCEAO
1 XPF5.46804 XOF
5 XPF27.34020 XOF
10 XPF54.68040 XOF
20 XPF109.36080 XOF
50 XPF273.40200 XOF
100 XPF546.80400 XOF
250 XPF1367.01000 XOF
500 XPF2734.02000 XOF
1000 XPF5468.04000 XOF
2000 XPF10936.08000 XOF
5000 XPF27340.20000 XOF
10000 XPF54680.40000 XOF
Conversion rates CFA Franc BCEAO / CFP Franc
1 XOF0.18288 XPF
5 XOF0.91440 XPF
10 XOF1.82881 XPF
20 XOF3.65762 XPF
50 XOF9.14405 XPF
100 XOF18.28810 XPF
250 XOF45.72025 XPF
500 XOF91.44050 XPF
1000 XOF182.88100 XPF
2000 XOF365.76200 XPF
5000 XOF914.40500 XPF
10000 XOF1828.81000 XPF