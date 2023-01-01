CFP francs to Rwandan francs today

Convert XPF to RWF at the real exchange rate

1000 xpf
11281 rwf

1.00000 XPF = 11.28060 RWF

Mid-market exchange rate at 07:46
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Trustpilot logoTrustpilot stars rating

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8711.091390.92171.496661.668140.964518.774
1 GBP1.1481111.2529104.3851.718291.915161.1073521.554
1 USD0.916350.798148183.3151.371451.528580.883817.2033
1 INR0.01099850.009579890.012002610.0164610.01834710.01060790.206485

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert CFP francs to Rwandan francs

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select XPF in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and RWF in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current XPF to RWF rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for CFP francs

XPF to USD

XPF to SGD

XPF to ZAR

XPF to EUR

XPF to INR

XPF to GBP

XPF to AUD

XPF to CAD

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
  • See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500.

Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates CFP Franc / Rwandan Franc
1 XPF11.28060 RWF
5 XPF56.40300 RWF
10 XPF112.80600 RWF
20 XPF225.61200 RWF
50 XPF564.03000 RWF
100 XPF1128.06000 RWF
250 XPF2820.15000 RWF
500 XPF5640.30000 RWF
1000 XPF11280.60000 RWF
2000 XPF22561.20000 RWF
5000 XPF56403.00000 RWF
10000 XPF112806.00000 RWF
Conversion rates Rwandan Franc / CFP Franc
1 RWF0.08865 XPF
5 RWF0.44324 XPF
10 RWF0.88648 XPF
20 RWF1.77296 XPF
50 RWF4.43239 XPF
100 RWF8.86479 XPF
250 RWF22.16198 XPF
500 RWF44.32395 XPF
1000 RWF88.64790 XPF
2000 RWF177.29580 XPF
5000 RWF443.23950 XPF
10000 RWF886.47900 XPF