CFP francs to Costa Rican colóns today

Convert XPF to CRC at the real exchange rate

1,000 xpf
4,845.82 crc

1.00000 XPF = 4.84582 CRC

Mid-market exchange rate at 07:36
How to convert CFP francs to Costa Rican colóns

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select XPF in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and CRC in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current XPF to CRC rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates CFP Franc / Costa Rican Colón
1 XPF4.84582 CRC
5 XPF24.22910 CRC
10 XPF48.45820 CRC
20 XPF96.91640 CRC
50 XPF242.29100 CRC
100 XPF484.58200 CRC
250 XPF1211.45500 CRC
500 XPF2422.91000 CRC
1000 XPF4845.82000 CRC
2000 XPF9691.64000 CRC
5000 XPF24229.10000 CRC
10000 XPF48458.20000 CRC
Conversion rates Costa Rican Colón / CFP Franc
1 CRC0.20636 XPF
5 CRC1.03182 XPF
10 CRC2.06364 XPF
20 CRC4.12728 XPF
50 CRC10.31820 XPF
100 CRC20.63640 XPF
250 CRC51.59100 XPF
500 CRC103.18200 XPF
1000 CRC206.36400 XPF
2000 CRC412.72800 XPF
5000 CRC1031.82000 XPF
10000 CRC2063.64000 XPF