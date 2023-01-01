CFP francs to Azerbaijani manats today

Convert XPF to AZN at the real exchange rate

1,000 xpf
15.52 azn

1.00000 XPF = 0.01552 AZN

Mid-market exchange rate at 07:34
How to convert CFP francs to Azerbaijani manats

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select XPF in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and AZN in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current XPF to AZN rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates CFP Franc / Azerbaijani Manat
1 XPF0.01552 AZN
5 XPF0.07762 AZN
10 XPF0.15523 AZN
20 XPF0.31046 AZN
50 XPF0.77615 AZN
100 XPF1.55230 AZN
250 XPF3.88075 AZN
500 XPF7.76150 AZN
1000 XPF15.52300 AZN
2000 XPF31.04600 AZN
5000 XPF77.61500 AZN
10000 XPF155.23000 AZN
Conversion rates Azerbaijani Manat / CFP Franc
1 AZN64.42060 XPF
5 AZN322.10300 XPF
10 AZN644.20600 XPF
20 AZN1288.41200 XPF
50 AZN3221.03000 XPF
100 AZN6442.06000 XPF
250 AZN16105.15000 XPF
500 AZN32210.30000 XPF
1000 AZN64420.60000 XPF
2000 AZN128841.20000 XPF
5000 AZN322103.00000 XPF
10000 AZN644206.00000 XPF